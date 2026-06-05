Fairfax teacher charged after alleged inappropriate contact with student

The Brief Fairfax County police arrested Langley High School math teacher Matthew Thorsen, 38, following allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a student. Thorsen is charged with three counts of indecent liberties by a custodian and one count of using a communication device to solicit a minor. He is being held without bond, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A Langley High School teacher has been arrested and charged following an investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct involving a student, according to Fairfax County police.

What we know:

The investigation began on June 2 when the school resource officer assigned to Langley High School was notified of concerns involving a teacher and a student.

Detectives determined that 38-year-old Matthew Thorsen, of Reston, a math teacher at Langley High School, engaged in unlawful and inappropriate contact with a student.

Upon learning of the allegations, Fairfax County Public Schools placed Thorsen on administrative leave.

On June 4, detectives located Thorsen at his residence and arrested him.

He was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with:

three counts of indecent liberties by a custodian

using a communication device to solicit a minor

Thorsen is being held without bond.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. Victim specialists have been assigned to help provide resources and support to the student involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), online, or through the P3 Tips app.