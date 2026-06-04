World’s largest bounce house coming to Virginia

The Brief The Big Bounce America is described as the world’s largest touring inflatable event. The attraction stretches more than 900 feet with hoops, obstacle courses and a giant slide. Tickets start at $35 for bouncers and $7 for non‑bouncer visitor passes.



The Big Bounce America, described as the world’s largest touring inflatable event, is set to make a stop in Virginia.

The attraction stretches more than 900 feet and includes basketball hoops, obstacle courses, climbing towers and a giant slide into a ball pit.

After children are cleared from The Big Bounce America traveling playground, adults get time to experience some youthful fun. (Photo by Mindy Schauer/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Visitors will also find oversized inflatable sofas, large characters to climb on and photograph, and other features throughout the course.

Three‑hour passes can be purchased online. Tickets start at $35 for bouncers and $7 for non‑bouncer visitor passes. The event grounds will include seating, shaded areas and food vendors.

The Big Bounce America will be at the Bull Run Special Events Center, 7700 Bull Run Drive in Centreville, from June 6–14.