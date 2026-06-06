22-year-old killed in shooting while driving near Towson traffic circle in Baltimore County

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The Brief Baltimore County police are investigating a fatal shooting on York Road in Towson. Police said 22-year-old Nasir Majied was shot while driving northbound. Detectives are working to identify and locate the suspect.



Baltimore County police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed while driving on York Road in Towson.

What we know:

The shooting happened Friday, June 5, around 3:20 p.m. along northbound York Road, just before the traffic circle.

Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Nasir Majied.

A preliminary investigation found Majied was driving northbound on York Road when a suspect in a separate vehicle, also traveling northbound, fired multiple times and struck him.

Police said the suspect continued northbound after the shooting.

Officers assigned to Precinct 6 - Towson arrived less than two minutes after the shooting was reported and immediately began rendering aid.

Majied was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.

No arrests have been announced.

What's next:

Baltimore County Homicide detectives are reviewing evidence and pursuing leads as they work to identify and locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-887-4636.