Arlington budget debate heats up over youth programs

Arlington County leaders are defending a proposed tax increase and millions of dollars in budget cuts as parents speak out over the possible elimination of popular youth programs — including county-run gymnastics.

What they're saying:

The debate played out Monday as Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz briefed the media on his proposed Fiscal Year 2027 budget, calling it a tough but necessary reset amid economic uncertainty.

"At the end of the day, I was asked to look at programs — to focus on where cuts would be appropriate, where they are not focused on the core mission or providing services to the broad population," Schwartz said. "That doesn’t mean these programs don’t have value. There’s a lot more to come on that."

But parents say the proposed cuts hit far too close to home.

At Barcroft Community Center, families say the potential loss of both competitive and recreational gymnastics would be devastating. The center has long served as a hub for young athletes — a source of pride parents say has brought state and national recognition to Arlington.

"It’s devastating. My son cried knowing he may not be able to come back," said parent Alex Munoz. "At least offer more time. We were blindsided — just hearing that in May, we’re done."

Another parent, Erin Lester, echoed that frustration.

"We understand tough decisions have to be made," Lester said. "But to eliminate competitive and recreational gymnastics — it’s devastating. We did not see this coming."

By the numbers:

Schwartz is proposing a $1.69 billion budget for FY 2027, shaped by slow revenue growth, declining commercial real estate values, and broader federal economic uncertainty.

The plan includes:

A 1.5-cent increase in the real estate tax rate

More than $10 million in service cuts

The elimination of competitive, recreational, and adaptive gymnastics programs at Barcroft Community Center

Big picture view:

Anthony Hoang, who helps run the Arlington Tigers and Aerials gymnastics programs, says demand alone should give county leaders pause.

"Listening isn’t enough," Hoang said. "You have to come and see. We have adaptive programs for kids with disabilities, competitive programs, adult programs — and waitlists across the board. That should give board members confidence there’s real opportunity here."

Parents say the decision not only impacts current athletes, but also future opportunities.

They argue the county program serves hundreds of children, provides access for families who can’t afford private gyms, and builds a pipeline for high school athletics — all while keeping travel local.

"Even if you can afford private classes, they’re not available," said Kari Garcia, president of the Arlington Tigers Association. "There’s really only one other gym nearby, and it has about a two-year waitlist. Otherwise, families are driving 40 to 60 minutes away."

What's next:



The proposed budget also includes the closure of Cherrydale Library and could eliminate up to 56 staff positions.

County leaders say the tax increase would help offset federal funding cuts, support SNAP beneficiaries, and boost pay for first responders.

Public hearings on the budget are set to begin this week. County leaders say more details from Parks and Recreation are expected Thursday, with a final budget vote scheduled for April.







