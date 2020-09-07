Arlington cyclist who hurled insults, exposed his backside arrested

article

An “aggressive cyclist” in Arlington who allegedly hurled insults and exposed his backside on local bike trails has been arrested.

Investigators say numerous tips from people in the community led them to 55-year-old David Marlowe of Arlington.

READ MORE: 'Aggressive cyclist' hurls insults, exposes butt on Arlington trails, police say

Police charged Marlowe with a slew of crimes, including:

- Robbery

- 3 counts of assault and battery

Advertisement

- 5 counts of indecent exposure

- Felony possession with the intent to distribute marijuana

Marlowe was arrested and jailed Sunday evening. He’s currently held without bond.

READ MORE: Arlington to begin enforcing sidewalk spacing ordinance Friday; violators face $100 fine

Investigators say Marlowe was behind a series of incidents.

They say he would speed behind people walking on the bike trails before yelling at them to get out of the way.

When the situation escalated, he would sling profanities and try to strike the victims.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

In one instance the morning of Aug. 21, police say he did slap a woman in the back of the head and neck while yelling for her to move over on the trail.

On Aug. 29, police say he hit a man in the face after getting off his bike.

In some instances, police say he pulled his pants down and exposed his buttocks to victims before riding away.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE



