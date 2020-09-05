'Aggressive cyclist' hurls insults, exposes butt on Arlington trails, police say

article

An "aggressive cyclist" is wanted for badgering — and sometimes even striking or mooning — fellow users of Arlington's bike trails, local police say.

Arlington County police have shared a photo of the suspect, who they say is accused in five separate incidents beginning last month.

The incidents follow a familiar pattern. Police say the cyclist speeds behind people walking on the bike trails before yelling at them to get out of the way.

The situation then escalates with profanities and attempts to strike the victims.

In one instance the morning of Aug. 21, police say he did slap a woman in the back of the head and neck while yelling for her to move over on the trail.

On Aug. 29, police say he hit a man in the face after getting off his bike.

In some instances, police say he pulled his pants down and exposed his buttocks to victims before riding away.

Police say the suspect is a white man in his 50s who is approximately 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11. He rides a black bicycle and wears a white helmet and sunglasses, as well as a white shirt with black and red trim.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call police at (703) 228-4180.