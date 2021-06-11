Arlington County to consider lowering some speed limits

Drivers may soon have to make speed adjustments while driving in Arlington County.

The County Board will meet Saturday to consider decreasing the speed limit in some of its main corridors.

The corridors are:

- Army Navy Drive from South Joyce Street to 12th Street South

- Army Navy Drive from 25th Street South to South Joyce Street

- Kirkwood Road from Lee Highway to Washington Boulevard

- Yorktown Boulevard/Little Falls Road from 26th Street North to Williamsburg Boulevard

- South Eads Street from South Glebe Road to 24th Street South

- South Eads Street from Army Navy Drive to 15th Street South

- 15th Street South from South Hayes Street to Richmond Highway (US Route 1)

Officials say the results of traffic studies say the speed limit should be decreased by 10 miles per hour -- from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour -- for the corridor along Army Navy Drive from South Joyce Street to 12th Street South

The studies say the speed limit should be reduced 5 miles per hour -- from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour -- for the remaining corridors.