Arlington County proposes expanding number of parks where special event can include alcohol sales

Arlington County is proposing expanding the number of parks where a special event can include the sale of alcoholic beverages.

Currently the code only allows alcohol sales at approved special events at Fort C. F. Smith Park, Clarendon Central Park, and Gateway Park.

The proposal would amend the code by adding Long Bridge Park and Penrose Square to the list.

Long Bridge Park

"These two sites were selected as both sites are designed as event venues, which is referenced in their master plans, and both currently host a variety of events that could be enhanced by alcohol sales on site vs. in the right of way, including things like concert series, movie nights, and other large scale events," the County said on its website.

Arlington said it will seek community feedback about the proposal.