Arlington County Police Department says starting salary for officers will rise to $90K
ARLINGTON, Va. - The Arlington County Police Department says it’s offering the highest starting salary in local law enforcement.
What we know:
ACPD says $90,000 is now the starting salary for a new police officer, effective July 1, 2026.
Officers transferring from other agencies, also known as lateral hires will start at more than six figures at more than $103,000.
The current starting salary for incoming police officers is $72,000, while lateral hires can start at about $95,500.
New hires can also receive up to a $25,000 signing bonus.
By the numbers:
The salary boost is a collective effort between Arlington County and the police department’s union as a way to respond to decreased staffing and fewer applications coming in.
Right now, the department says there are 75 vacancies and 300 rank-and-file officers.
Arlington Police Chief Andy Penn says this is not sustainable.
Chief Charles "Andy" Penn, Arlington Police Department
"We’re going to really increase our hiring efforts now … July 1st.
The law enforcement profession has seen a decrease in the number of applicants and it’s important that we be competitive to attract the most qualified applicants to work among the ranks.