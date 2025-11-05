Expand / Collapse search

Arlington County Police Department says starting salary for officers will rise to $90K

Published  November 5, 2025 10:31pm EST
Arlington County Police Department raising starting salary for officers

The Arlington County Police Department says it’s offering the highest starting salary in local law enforcement. They say $90,000 is now the starting salary for a new police officer, effective July 1, 2026.

The Brief

    • The Arlington County Police Department says the starting salary for a new police officers will be $90,000, effective July 1, 2026.
    • The current starting salary for incoming police officers is $72,000. New hires can also receive up to a $25,000 signing bonus.
    • The salary boost is a collective effort between Arlington County and the police department’s union.

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Arlington County Police Department says it’s offering the highest starting salary in local law enforcement.

What we know:

ACPD says $90,000 is now the starting salary for a new police officer, effective July 1, 2026.

Officers transferring from other agencies, also known as lateral hires will start at more than six figures at more than $103,000.

The current starting salary for incoming police officers is $72,000, while lateral hires can start at about $95,500.

New hires can also receive up to a $25,000 signing bonus.

By the numbers:

The salary boost is a collective effort between Arlington County and the police department’s union as a way to respond to decreased staffing and fewer applications coming in. 

Right now, the department says there are 75 vacancies and 300 rank-and-file officers.

Arlington Police Chief Andy Penn says this is not sustainable.

Chief Charles "Andy" Penn, Arlington Police Department

"We’re going to really increase our hiring efforts now … July 1st.

The law enforcement profession has seen a decrease in the number of applicants and it’s important that we be competitive to attract the most qualified applicants to work among the ranks.

