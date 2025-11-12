Arlington County asks residents for feedback on sidewalk signs

The Brief Arlington Co. seeks public input on sidewalk and outdoor signs. Survey open through Nov. 30 to shape new regulations. Current rules cover sandwich boards and election sign removal.



Arlington County wants to know how residents feel about signs in public spaces as officials consider new ordinances.

What we know:

The focus is on sidewalk displays - from restaurant sandwich boards to political signs during election season - that have drawn complaints in recent years. The county is weighing updated regulations and is asking residents to weigh in.

A public survey is now open through Sunday, Nov. 30. Feedback will help shape rules for outdoor signs in sidewalks, medians, rights of way, parks and schools as part of the county’s Commercial Market Resiliency Initiative.

There are some current regulations on business sandwich board sign sizing, requiring them to sit directly in front of the business during operating hours while leaving at least six feet of clearance for pedestrians. Election signs must be removed within five days after voting ends.

More information on how to provide feedback can be found online.

