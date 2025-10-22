Anti-bullying Spirit Week at Arlington school marks National Bullying Prevention Month

The Brief Gunston Middle School is marking Anti-Bullying Spirit Week with themed days and student-led activities.

Students wore orange Wednesday for Unity Day to promote inclusion and stand against bullying.

Staff say the lessons go beyond October, building a safer, more respectful school year-round.

October is National Bullying Prevention Month, something Arlington Gunston's Middle School participates in, in a big way.

On a trip to the middle school Wednesday, FOX 5 found several staff members and students dressed in Orange. That's because their Anti-bullying Spirit Week theme for Wednesday, October 22nd, is "Unity Day." On this day, the school community is encouraged to wear orange to demonstrate the anti-bullying examples of unity and inclusion.

Anti-Bullying Spirit Week

Thursday, the Spirit Week theme is: "Kind Vibes Only," where students and staff are encouraged to wear shirts that have positive messages, only.

"We all know it's National Bullying Prevention Month -- October. However, we practice these tools year-round. So, the kindness, the respect, the inclusion is what we do.," said Gunston Middle School Principal Dr. Carolyn Ruth Jackson.

The Anti-bullying Door Decorating Competition and the Anti-bully Spirit Week are all part of what the school putting a little "Gunston flair" on the month. The activities include important lessons on not only how to report bullying — but also how to identify what bullying IS and what it ISN'T.

Principal Jackson and her team say all builds toward stronger school safety and a better learning environment.

National Bullying Prevention Month

Dr. Jackson tells FOX 5 they also have "student upstanders" who will take action if they see something happening that does not reflect the morals and high standards of the school.

Gunston students shared how they have been able to help friends out with the tools they've learned and the resources available to them.

Gunston MS' theme this year: "We are influencers for Kindness, Acceptance and Inclusion."