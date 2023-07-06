Authorities say several officers were attacked on July Fourth while they were making an arrest for illegal fireworks in Annapolis.

Officers say they responded to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday for the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they say they spotted 22-year-old Yameko Brown trying to light illegal aerial fireworks. Police say Brown became belligerent and used profanity when they asked him not to light the rocket. After he lit it anyway, police tried to arrest him, but he pushed an officer to the ground.

Police say a crowd gathered around them as they struggled to place Brown in handcuffs and take him under arrest.

Annapolis officers attacked while making arrest for illegal fireworks: police (Annapolis Police)

As they walked him to the patrol vehicle, police say a female grabbed an officer’s handgun and tried to disarm him. The officer blocked the woman who police say then punched him. Detectives say a male also assaulted an officer during the commotion. Both were able to escape into the crowd that blocked the officers, allowing them to get away.

Brown was charged with discharging fireworks without a permit, possession of fireworks without a permit, two counts of second degree assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order. He was released on his own recognizance.

Investigators are working to identify the female and male subjects who police say will face assault charges. "When the suspects are identified, justice will be swift and certain," said Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-260-3439.