Amtrak train derailment impacts Wednesday VRE service

Commuters can expect delays Wednesday morning a day after two Amtrak train cars derailed outside of Washington, D.C.'s Union Station.

"Due to yesterday's incident involving an Amtrak train just south of Union Station, VRE service will continue to be impacted today," Virginia Railway Express officials say on their online alert page. "Train traffic is still suspended going into and out of Union Station, and we still are unable to retrieve our train equipment from the coachyard north of Union Station. Yesterday, we used the five train sets that had not entered the coachyard to run as much service as possible. We plan to do the same for this morning, Wednesday, July 12."

Officials say that trains will not be able to enter Union Station Wednesday morning and will terminate at L'Enfant Station. More information regarding the service alert can be found online.

The incident took place before 9 a.m. in a tunnel near the Union Station entrance, and involved an incoming train arriving from Norfolk, Virginia.

The derailed train cars remained upright. Medics boarded the train but reported no serious injuries among the passengers, although one Amtrak employee was taken to a medical facility for a minor issue.