Family displaced after lightning strike starts house fire in Montgomery County

A home caught on fire in Montgomery County after being struck by lightning Saturday night.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS responded to the scene in the 19600 block of Westerly Avenue in Poolesville around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

When firefighters arrived, the single-family split-level home had fire showing from the exterior extending to the second floor.

All of the occupants were able to get out of the home and no injuries were reported.

MCFRS says about 65 firefighters responded to the scene, all while a thunderstorm was rolling through the area.

The family that lives in the home is now displaced.