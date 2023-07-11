Amtrak train derails inside tunnel near DC's Union Station: officials

Authorities say an Amtrak train derailed Tuesday morning inside a tunnel outside Union Station.

The derailment was reported around 9 a.m. inside the tunnel near the entrance of the station.

Fire officials say two cars derailed, but were upright on the tracks. The train was occupied, but the derailment was minor in nature, they said.

Firefighters were able to board the cars. They say one Amtrak worker was transported for a minor medical condition. No other injuries were reported.

All passengers were moved to unaffected rail cars and were transported to L’Enfant Plaza Station.

Southbound train service in and out of Union Station is experiencing disruptions at this time. Commuters can expect delays into the afternoon.

