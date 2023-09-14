Ammunition found hidden in bathroom ceiling at Culpeper County High, school officials say

A "stay-in-place" order was issued at Culpeper County High School Wednesday morning after a staff member found a box of ammunition in the ceiling of a bathroom, school officials say.

School administration says around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, the staff member was conducting their daily restroom checks when they noticed a dislodged ceiling tile and went to investigate further.

The staff member found a box of ammunition and the "stay-in-place" safety protocol was activated in response to the "medium-level" threat.

School officials worked with law enforcement to conduct a K-9 sweep of the entire building. No other dangerous objects were found.

The stay-in-place protocol means that the hallways and bathrooms are cleared and students return to their classrooms and teachers continue to teach — it is not a lockdown.

Culpeper Middle School and the Phoenix Alternative Education Center, which are both on the same campus as CCHS, were placed in a "remain indoors" status due to the police activity at CCHS.

There was no immediate threat to the safety of staff or students and the "stay-in-place" and "remain-indoors" protocols were lifted at 2:05 p.m. when students were dismissed under normal procedures.