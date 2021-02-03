3-month-old girl safe after being abducted in a stolen vehicle in Chesapeake; Amber Alert canceled

The authorities have canceled an Amber Alert after an infant girl was reportedly abducted in a stolen vehicle in Chesapeake, Va.

Virginia State police say 3-month-old Vanessa Varrios-Dasilva is safe.

According to police, Vanessa Varrios-Dasilva, 3 months old, was inside the vehicle in the 3400 block of Western Branch Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m. when it was stolen.

They have not indicated whether the vehicle was recovered.

A sticker reading "Baby on Board" is on the vehicle.

The vehicle was described as a 2017 Hyundai Tucson, with a Virginia license plate that reads VXX 1085.

The suspect is reportedly a Black male, who was wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and white shoes.

If you have information and can help police, call 911 immediately.