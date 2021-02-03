3-month-old girl safe after being abducted in a stolen vehicle in Chesapeake; Amber Alert canceled
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The authorities have canceled an Amber Alert after an infant girl was reportedly abducted in a stolen vehicle in Chesapeake, Va.
Virginia State police say 3-month-old Vanessa Varrios-Dasilva is safe.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
According to police, Vanessa Varrios-Dasilva, 3 months old, was inside the vehicle in the 3400 block of Western Branch Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m. when it was stolen.
They have not indicated whether the vehicle was recovered.
READ MORE: Mother, 3-year-old son missing since Saturday after leaving Waldorf home
Advertisement
A sticker reading "Baby on Board" is on the vehicle.
READ MORE: 12-year-old car thief charged after striking Prince George’s County officer, cops say
The vehicle was described as a 2017 Hyundai Tucson, with a Virginia license plate that reads VXX 1085.
The suspect is reportedly a Black male, who was wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and white shoes.
If you have information and can help police, call 911 immediately.