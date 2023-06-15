Expand / Collapse search

Amazon HQ2 celebrates Grand Opening

The new Amazon HQ2 opens Thursday in Metropolitan Park in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, Va. - Amazon's HQ2 in Arlington celebrated the grand opening of the first phase of the massive development project. 

The newly-dubbed Metropolitan Park along 14th Street South in Arlington features a playground and green space in between two 22-story office towers, boasting two million square feet of office space with room for 8,000 employees. 

There are 14 local minority- and women-owned small businesses on the retail area on the ground floor. The space also features "centers of energy," which will serve as meeting spaces for Amazon employees, a rooftop garden, 620 bike racks and 290 EV charging stations. The two office towers are 100%-powered by renewable energy, according to Amazon. 

The second phase of HQ2, which will be called Penn Place, is on hold after Amazon reported earlier this year layoffs of over 18,000 workers. When construction is expected to move forward is still unknown. 

Amazon says their goal is to have 25,000 employees working at HQ2 by 2030. 

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is expected to be at the grand opening at 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning. 

