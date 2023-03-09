AM Partners exits Maryland Express Lanes Project

Developer Accelerate Maryland Partners is bowing out from the express lanes project on I-270 and I-495.

The effort to add express lanes to both local highways has faced several delays. AM Partners was originally selected in February 2021 as the state's preferred developer for Phase 1 of the project.

Since then, the company says extensive work has been done on the project in partnership with the Maryland Department of

Transportation. However, the developers say they continue to face challenges, including significant delays to environmental approvals, changing political landscape, and environmental lawsuits that remain unresolved.

On Thursday, AM Partners announced it has decided not to proceed with the Maryland Express Lanes Project any longer, and has submitted a notice to MDOT to terminate their agreement.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore responded in a statement saying, AM Partners terminating the agreement does not change the state's commitment to addressing traffic congestion in the region.

"The termination of the Phase P3 Agreement has no bearing on the approved federal Record of Decision for Phase 1 South or the state’s commitment to addressing congestion issues affecting the region," the governor's statement reads. "Because AM Partners executed its contractual right to not proceed, MDOT does not owe any payment to AM Partners. The state remains committed to continuing progress and will move forward in a manner that ensures social equity, environmental protection, and engagement with local partners while always acting in the best interest of taxpayers."

