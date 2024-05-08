Alsobrooks points out Trone’s ‘temperament’ when discussing his heated response to FOX 5

Maryland senate hopeful, Representative David Trone, unleashed an angry response on FOX 5 after reporting a series of social posts, that involved Trone calling the state’s criminal justice system "systemically racists" and that not all people feel protected by police.

The comments drew criticism online, some taking his posts as the congressional representative wanting less police – or not supporting police – at a time when communities are facing serious spikes in crime and department staffing shortages.

Trone’s main Democratic opponent, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, responded, saying Trone has no experience in public safety.

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, running on the Republican ticket, called the posts, "terrible," among other comments.

Sunday "On the Hill" host Tom Fitzgerald tried to speak with Trone multiple times before interviewing his opponents on the social media posts.

Trone finally spoke with Fitzgerald at a Montgomery County event on Tuesday. However, he did not answer any serious questions and instead unleashed a heated rebuke Fitzgerald’s reporting.

"You should be ashamed," he said in part of the exchange.

FOX 5 showed parts of the response to Alsobrooks on Wednesday morning. She was out with Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, campaigning at the Greenbelt Metro Station.

"I can tell you that what we need, not only to win this primary election, but especially what we need to win the general election, is a person who can build a coalition. That means bringing together people," Alsobrooks said. "And it matters, your temperament matters, how you talk to people matters, all of this matters. And it is the reasons why, I believe, after $57-million dollars, you don’t see first of all, a single pole that shows Mr. Trone ahead of Hogan."

Sen. Van Hollen also noted "temperament" and continued to throw his support behind Alsobrooks, looking toward the general election. He argued Alsobrooks sets herself apart from Hogan on women’s reproductive rights.

Staying on crime, FOX 5 did also ask Alsobrooks her response to people in Prince George’s County frustrated with crime. Prince George’s County police stats say violent crime is up -- murders are up 24% from January 1 to May 7, compared to this same period last year.

"We’ve have unfortunately seen, especially this year, a real surge in domestic homicides. If you look at the number of homicides we’ve had, we’ve had a real increase in domestic homicides this year," Alsobrooks said.

"When I was State's Attorney, I saw a 50% cut in violent crime," she continued. "The police department continues to work, we’ll continue making the investments necessary to keep our kids, to invest in our kids. We’ve invested in mental healthcare, we’ve invested in a number of other areas. But the point is we’ve got to get these guns off of our streets."

Greenbelt is where a high school Senior Skip Day tradition turned into a mass shooting this year. Alsobrooks noted her daughter got to safely participate in the tradition last year, again pointing to getting guns off the streets.

Fitzgerald did give Rep. Trone another chance to answer some of the real questions FOX 5 has for him and is waiting to hear back.