Teens, 14, 16, arrested in connection with Senior Skip Day shooting in Greenbelt

Authorities have arrested a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old in connection with the mass shooting that took place during a Senior Skip Day event in Greenbelt.

Greenbelt Police Chief Richard Bowers made the announcement during a press conference held Monday at the park where the incident occurred, revealing that the teenagers were identified with the assistance of witnesses.

According to Chief Bowers, the shooters are accused of injuring five teenagers, whose ages ranged between 16 and 18, on Friday, April 19. All the victims, including one previously in critical condition, have been discharged from the hospital.

State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced that the teens will be prosecuted as adults, emphasizing the evolving nature of Senior Skip Day celebrations over the years.

"Senior Skip Day 20 years ago is not like Senior Skip Day today," Braveboy remarked.

Police estimate that between 500 to 600 high school students were present at the gathering at Schrom Hill Park on the day of the shooting.

Video footage obtained by FOX 5 depicts the chaos that erupted following the gunfire.

The two teenagers are facing multiple charges, including attempted murder and other gun-related offenses.

Detectives with the Greenbelt Police Department plan to continue their investigation to determine a motive.

"We hope that these senseless acts of violence come to an end," the department said in a statement. "These avoidable events are ruining lives, both of the victims and the perpetrators."

