WATCH: Exclusive video of Senior Skip Day shooting in Greenbelt

A student at Roosevelt High School captured the moment multiple shots were fired at a senior skip day gathering, injuring five boys.

The student told FOX 5 he was just documenting the day as more than 500 high schoolers were at Schrom Hill Park in Prince George’s County for a senior skip day water gun fight, an annual tradition for high school seniors.

That was when eight to ten gunshots rang out.

The exclusive video shows a chaotic scene with students running in all directions.

Rome Kpakima, a student who was at the event when the shooting happened, spoke with FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick and called the incident "very frightening." Kpakima said she was having fun and dancing before scrambling to safety with friends after shots rang out.

Five teenage boys were shot and the gunman remains on the loose. Investigators believe there was a single shooter who escaped in the crowd.

The shooting victims are ages 16 to 18. Three of the five have been released from the hospital. Officials say the condition of the most seriously injured student has improved.

