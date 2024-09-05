Presidential predictor Allan Lichtman makes 2024 election pick

Presidential predictor Allan Lichtman, who has called the winner of nearly every presidential election since the 1980s, has announced his final prediction in the 2024 presidential election.

In a NYT Opinion video released Thursday morning, Lichtman says he believes Vice President Kamala Harris will win the race for the White House this November.

Lichtman explained his decision in the video, saying Harris secured the majority of his ‘ 13 Keys to the White House ’, making her the candidate most likely to win the race.

Lichtman is expected to discuss further his latest prediction Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. on his YouTube channel.

With just 60 days until the Nov. 5 election, both candidates still have a lot of ground to cover as both campaigns are focusing their efforts on the seven key battleground states that could determine the outcome of the election.