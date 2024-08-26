Alexandria park near home of VP nominee JD Vance's home closed for security reasons

A beloved children’s park in Alexandria’s Del Ray neighborhood has been closed indefinitely at the request of the U.S. Secret Service to enhance security around the home of Republican Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance.

The increased security measures at Judy Lowe Park include checkpoints and restricted access to nearby streets, reflecting the presence of a high-profile protectee. Known affectionately as the "Tot Lot" by local parents, the park’s closure has left many residents disappointed.

Iggy Rodriguez, a Del Ray resident, expressed his frustration, noting that his 11-month-old daughter loved the park. "It’s her favorite park, and obviously it’s a bummer that it’s going to be closed," he said.

Emily Cooper, another resident, often visited the park with her dog, Bowser. "He likes walking around on the grass back here, and it’s just like all the little kids come here with parents, and it’s like a meeting spot for everybody," she shared.

The City of Alexandria informed residents that the closure was necessary to improve security for a protectee, without explicitly naming Vance. Some neighbors expressed frustration, particularly because Vance has not been home frequently. However, most residents acknowledged the need for heightened security, despite their disappointment.

"Two things can be true," Rodriguez added. "Disappointed, especially as a parent of a young child that they decided to close the park, but at the same time, totally understand the security considerations with that."

"We understand why they have to do it because he’s a protectee, but it kind of sucks for the kids. This is one of the best playgrounds," said resident Cooper.

The City of Alexandria is encouraging residents to visit other parks during this period, though no time frame has been provided for how long the security measures will remain in effect.

In a show of community spirit, neighbors gathered for an impromptu farewell dinner in the park over the weekend.