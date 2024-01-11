Alexandria officer injured after carjacked vehicle crashes into cruiser during pursuit: police

An officer was injured after a carjacked vehicle crashed into an Alexandria police cruiser during a pursuit, authorities say.

The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. Thursday near N. Quaker Lane and Preston Road.

Alexandria police say they were assisting Arlington County police in the pursuit of the suspected carjacked vehicle when the driver of that car crashed into the cruiser.

Officers say a juvenile suspect was arrested. The Alexandria police officer sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.