Alexandria cop fired for ‘unjustified use of force’

An Alexandria police officer has been fired for using what the department described as “unjustified force.”

The department is also consulting with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office to determine whether criminal charges are appropriate.

In addition to the officer, the department says three supervisors who failed to investigate the case quickly enough have been disciplined.

According to their investigation, the officer did not use a weapon when he applied “force” to a white male subject’s leg in order to take him down.

They did not provide additional details, citing the ongoing termination process, but they stressed that the use of force was unnecessary.

