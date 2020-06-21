No more guns on city property, Alexandria council says

article

It will soon be a crime to carry a firearm on city property in Alexandria.

Alexandria's city council unanimously approved the ban Saturday.

Starting July 1, it will be a misdemeanor to carry arms or ammunition on public property in Alexandria including city buildings, parks and recreation centers. The ban also applies to permitted events on city property including streets, sidewalks and alleys.

Exceptions include law enforcement, private security hired by the city, museum exhibits and historical re-enactments including unloaded firearms. ROTC and collegiate sports programs are also excluded.

This year the Virginia General Assembly reversed a 2002 law prohibiting local governments from regulating firearms on public property.

Alexandria says it is the first jurisdiction in the Commonwealth to enact an ordinance under the new law.