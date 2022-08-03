Alexandria City Public School put new safety and security measures in place for new school year

The Alexandria City Public School System is putting new measures in place as the new school year approaches that focus on student safety.

"We are hard at work preparing to open up the school doors and return to teaching and learning," Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Gregory C. Hutchings, Jr. said in a statement posted online. "In keeping with our core value of being welcoming, part of that preparation includes an emphasis on student well-being, safety and security to ensure that our students feel welcomed, supported and safe in all of our school buildings."

Some of the updates and changes will include designated daily time for student social-emotional learning, upgraded school communications systems, better control regarding facility access and new student and staff ID requirements.

All secondary school locations will receive additional school security officers. Some campuses will also use staggered dismissal times as a way to control student volume.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says parents and staff pleaded for more help after a school year that began and ended with violence.

In the fall of 2021, two students were shot in off-campus arguments and another was arrested just outside the school with a gun, Alnwick said.

Alnwick says there were complaints about bullying, and numerous fights were posted on social media.

School resource officers were reinstated for the spring semester. yet another off-campus brawl resulted in the stabbing death of senior Luis Mejia Hernandez just before graduation.

The superintendent says there will be additional measures if warranted. The school resource officer partnership agreement with Alexandria City Police remains in effect until the end of this coming school year.