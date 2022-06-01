16-year-old Alexandria City High School student charged with murder for fatally stabbing classmate

Alexandria Police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old student after a fight last month.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 18-year-old student dead after fight leads to stabbing in Alexandria: police

Officials say 18-year-old Luis Mejia Hernandez was the Alexandria City High School student stabbed during a fight in a shopping center on the 3600 block of King Street on May 24.

The 16-year-old – who police say was also a student at Alexandria City High School – was arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Center.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The investigation is still ongoing.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.