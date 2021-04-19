Alex Smith announces retirement in Instagram post

article

Former Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith announced his retirement in an Instagram post Monday.

Smith was released from the team in early March. He was named the league’s Comeback Player of the Year for the 2020 season.

The veteran quarterback suffered a season-ending injury on Nov. 18, 2018 when he sustained a spiral fracture to his right leg during Washington's game against the Houston Texans.

On Oct. 11, 2020, Smith was back on the field to relieve Kyle Allen, who suffered an arm injury in the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Rams. He’d been activated in the absence of former starter Dwayne Haskins.