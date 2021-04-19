Expand / Collapse search

Alex Smith announces retirement in Instagram post

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
News
FOX 5 DC
article

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) throws a pass in the first half during a game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA on January 3, 2020. Photo by John McDon

Expand

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Former Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith announced his retirement in an Instagram post Monday. 

Smith was released from the team in early March. He was named the league’s Comeback Player of the Year for the 2020 season.

The veteran quarterback suffered a season-ending injury on Nov. 18, 2018 when he sustained a spiral fracture to his right leg during Washington's game against the Houston Texans.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

FOX 5 EXCLUSIVE Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith talks return to the field

A FOX 5 EXCLUSIVE -- Angie Goff has the first interview with Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith and his wife Liz after his remarkable return to the field!

On Oct. 11, 2020, Smith was back on the field to relieve Kyle Allen, who suffered an arm injury in the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Rams. He’d been activated in the absence of former starter Dwayne Haskins.