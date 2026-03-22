Alex 'Ovi' Ovechkin scores 1,000th career goal against Colorado Avalanche

The Brief Alexander Ovechkin has scored his 1000th goal. The DMV legend exceeded the NHL's all-time goal record last year. This milestone comes over 20 years after his first NHL goal, scored on opening night in 2005.



Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin reached a historic milestone on Sunday, scoring the 1,000th goal of his career.

Ovechkin scored the goal in a game the Capitals lost 3-2 in overtime. With just under six minutes left in regulation, Ovechkin found the back of the net on the power play, bringing his season total to 26 and eventing the score, according to The Associated Press.

The historic milestone comes less than a year after he beat the all-time scoring record set by Wayne Gretzky.

A DMV legend

Dig deeper:

Last year, Ovechkin surpassed the NHL's all-time goal record of 895 by scoring against the New York Islanders. He had successfully reached 894 goals just days before, putting him in a tie with legendary player Wayne Gretzky.

Alex Ovechkin poses for a photo with the puck from his 1,000th career goal combining regular season and playoffs. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/NHLI via Getty Images)

The NHL released a statement following Ovechkin's record-breaking goal, calling him "an unstoppable force from the moment he entered the NHL in 2005 – a unique package of effervescent personality, dynamic physicality and other-worldly talent for shooting the puck."

The DMV celebrated the "GR8 Chase" for days, and Mayor Muriel Bowser even designated April 11 as "Alex Ovechkin Day."

Who is Alexander Ovechkin?

His backstory:

Alexander "Ovi" Ovechkin, 40, is a native of Moscow was taken by Washington with the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft. By 2006, he was selected to join the Olympic All-Star Team. Two decades later, the Russian winger remains the face of the Capitals and one of the defining players of his generation.

Since making his debut in 2005, he has defined consistency and power across two decades of play — leading the Capitals to a Stanley Cup, earning multiple Hart Trophies and redefining what’s possible in goal-scoring longevity.