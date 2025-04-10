DMV continues to celebrate Ovechkin's record-setting 895th goal

The Brief The celebrations continue nearly a week after Alex Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record. Ovechkin was honored by the Capitals before Thursday night’s game. Kids also took the ice for "Great 8 Skates" in Montgomery County.



Alex Ovechkin became the NHL’s career goals leader Sunday. The celebrations haven’t stopped since.

What they're saying:

"We have a lot of young hockey fans," explained Jenni Cashen, the ice-skating program manager for Montgomery Parks. "The Capitals have inspired lots of kids and adults to start skating in the community, so anytime we can celebrate the Caps, we try and do that here."

She was talking about the Great 8 Skates event in Montgomery County, where officials offered discounted admission and skate rentals on Thursday at two different locations — Wheaton Ice Arena and Cabin John Ice Rink.

Plenty of young skaters came out, including Andrew, who insisted on doing a diving belly-flop celebration, just like he’d seen Ovechkin do after breaking the record last weekend.

"He said yesterday, ‘should I do the Ovi dive every time I score?'" Andrew’s grandfather recalled, laughing. "I said, well it’s up to you, but you should do that."

The Capitals also held what they called the Gr8ness Pre-game Ceremony Thursday night at Capital One Arena in the District.

What's next:

The celebrations aren’t over just yet. The Caps plan to hold the GR8 City Celebration Friday from 3 to 5 p.m., also at Capital One Arena.

The event has originally been planned for Union Station, but officials switched the venue Thursday night, citing an increased number of fans as the reason why.