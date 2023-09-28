Adult man taken into custody after making threats to harm others on school grounds

An adult man was taken into custody after running onto the field of Washington-Liberty High School during a practice and making threats to harm other individuals in Arlington County.

Police arrived in the area of 1300 block of N. Stafford around 6:30 p.m. for the report of unknown trouble. Upon arrival, it was determined an adult man was at the stadium when he allegedly made threats to harm other individuals. The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Eric Myhre of Arlington.

Myhre was detained by bystanders and taken into custody by responding officers.

Parents and staff received a message from Principal Tony Hall that detailed "a community member ran onto the field making threatening comments." The message also states that the suspect was arrested.

"To the Washington-Liberty Community,

I am writing to inform you that at approximately 7 PM yesterday evening (9/27/23) a community member ran onto the field making threatening comments while practices were being held. Arlington County Police were called and the suspect was taken custody. We understand this news can be traumatizing and if your child needs support, please have them see their counselor or any member of the W-L Counseling/Student Services Team for additional support upon arrival to school on Thursday. The safety and wellbeing of students, teachers, and coaches is the highest priority.

Thank You,

Tony Hall"

Myhre was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and threats on school grounds. He is being held without bond.

