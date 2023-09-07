Adult man stabbed in McDonald's parking lot in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Police continue to investigate the stabbing of an adult male in a McDonald's parking lot in Sterling.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office arrived in the 200 block of Free Court around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday night. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries and is in stable condition.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.
