Adrián González takes over as head coach of Washington Spirit

Adrián González is taking over as the Washington Spirit's new head coach.

What we know:

After proving himself as interim last season, Gonzalez is now taking the reins permanently.

The coach first joined the Spirit in January of 2024 as an assistant, but it didn’t take long for him to step into the spotlight. When the club needed a leader while awaiting former coach Jonatan Giráldez’s arrival from Barcelona, González took over as interim – guiding Washington to an impressive ten wins in 15 matches, laying the foundation for what would become an impressive playoff run and NWSL runner-up finish.

By the numbers:

This season, the Spirit are currently 7-2-4 through 13 games, sitting in fourth place in the standings.

What they're saying:

"Adrián has proven that he is ready for this role," said Michele Kang, majority owner of the Washington Spirit. "He knows the team and has earned this organization’s trust through his hard work and dedication. I am looking forward to watching what this team can achieve this season and beyond under his leadership."

"I am excited and honored to become the Head Coach of the Spirit," said González. "Our focus remains on continuing to deliver performances that make our fans proud. I want to thank Jona for his leadership and friendship over the years, and I look forward to continuing to build upon the foundation we have established together."