Virginia Governor Debate: Candidates clash over shutdown, violent rhetoric

Virginia gubernatorial candidates, Republican Winsome Earle-Sears and Democrat Abigail Spanberger, squared off Thursday in their first and only gubernatorial debate that was a fiery exchange that turned combative from the opening question.

The Brief Debate turned combative early as Earle-Sears aggressively challenged Spanberger. Spanberger kept her distance, while personal attacks often overshadowed policy. Candidates clashed over political violence, the federal shutdown, and Trump’s role in job cuts.



Earle-Sears, widely seen by both parties as trailing in the race, stayed on the offensive during the hourlong debate by interrupting nearly all of Spanberger’s responses and repeatedly referring to her by first name.

Spanberger largely avoided direct exchanges with her Republican opponent, opting instead for a more measured, bipartisan tone. Personal clashes often overshadowed policy debates, which touched on violent rhetoric, the federal shutdown and issues involving transgender youth. The economy received little attention.

Here are a few key takeaways from Thursday’s debate at Norfolk State University:

Style contrast

The candidates’ personal styles defined the debate. Earle-Sears, used her only chance to confront Spanberger before Election Day by taking an aggressive approach, repeatedly turning toward her opponent and interrupting responses, even after warnings from moderators.

The tactic put Spanberger on the defensive after months of campaigning as the perceived frontrunner. Spanberger kept her focus forward, avoided eye contact, and rarely addressed Earle-Sears directly. She remained silent during her opponent’s answers, even when asked direct questions.

Earle-Sears accused Spanberger of lying, told her she "should have stayed in Congress," and questioned her courage.

The interruptions continued until the final moments, when moderators cut the microphones.

Jay Jones scandal

The debate quickly turned to Democratic attorney general nominee Jay Jones, who has faced backlash over recently surfaced 2022 text messages suggesting Virginia’s former Republican House speaker should get "two bullets in the head."

Earle-Sears, joined by President Donald Trump and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, has called for Jones to drop out of the race. On Thursday night, she repeatedly pressed Spanberger to do the same.

"Abigail, what if he said it about your three children? Is that when you would say it's time to get out of the race?" Earle-Sears asked. She later added, "She has no courage."

Spanberger, facing questions from moderators and her opponent, declined to say whether Jones should step aside, insisting voters should decide.

"I have denounced political violence, political rhetoric, no matter who is leading the charge," she said, pointing to inflammatory language from Trump that Earle-Sears refused to condemn.

"You routinely refer to me as your enemy. I'm not your enemy. You are not my enemy. We are political opponents," Spanberger said.

Virginia Governor Debate: Candidates clash over shutdown, violent rhetoric

Government shutdown

The debate over the federal shutdown flared Thursday night, with both candidates pressed on its impact, especially in Virginia, home to roughly 315,000 federal workers.

Even before the government officially closed its doors last week, many Virginians were already feeling the effects of Trump’s push to cut federal jobs and his ongoing threats of mass firings.

Earle-Sears, a vocal Trump supporter, declined to criticize him or call for an end to the firings when asked directly by moderators.

Instead, she blamed Democrats and urged Spanberger to pressure Virginia’s Democratic senators, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, to support a spending bill backed by the Republican-controlled Congress.

Spanberger responded, "I would encourage everyone, our Democratic senators, our Democratic House members, our Republican House members, to work and come back to the table."

READ MORE: Spanberger, Earle-Sears face off in Virginia governor debate