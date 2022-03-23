A fun surprise for Sue as she says goodbye to the FOX 5 Weather team!
WASHINGTON - An amazing surprise for Sue Palka as she gets ready to say goodbye to the FOX 5 Weather team!
Tucker and Caitlin made a special visit to her home with gifts and lots of love!
SALUTE TO SUE PALKA: A LOOK BACK AT MEMORABLE MOMENTS WITH FOX 5 DC
Sue’s final forecast will come on March 23 — after an amazing career of over 36 years.
While she won’t be on every day – she will make regular appearances on FOX 5!
