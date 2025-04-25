98th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival returns to Virginia

The 98th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival has returned to Winchester, Virginia for over 10 days of events.

What we know:

The festival kicks off on Friday, April 25th and stretches to May 4th, commemorating the bloom of the Apple Blossom. According to the city's site, "The Bloom" is an event that takes place every year involving a number of private organizations.

Attendees can enjoy events like the Bloomin' WinFest, which includes amazing Virginia wines and ciders, live entertainment, great food, and more. Click here for more information on the event happening Friday, April 25th and Saturday, April 26th.

Additional events include the Apple Blossom Carnival, dances, parades, band concerts, sporting events, luncheons, parties, and much more.