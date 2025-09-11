9/11 Terror Attacks: DC marks 24 years with tributes, ceremonies

The Brief Ceremonies in DC. New York, and Pennsylvania honor victims 24 years after 9/11. President Trump and First Lady Melania attend Pentagon memorial before heading to New York. Firefighters and officials mark the day with wreath-layings, stair climbs, and moments of silence



Americans across the nation and in Washington, D.C., are marking 24 years since the Sept. 11 attacks with ceremonies, acts of service, and tributes to the nearly 3,000 lives lost.

At the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, a memorial service will honor the 184 military personnel and civilians killed when hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 77 into the building. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are expected to attend the ceremony before traveling to New York for a Yankees-Tigers game in the Bronx later Thursday.

An American flag was unfurled at sunrise at the Pentagon outside of Washington, D.C. as Americans mark 24 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

Timeline:

In Manhattan, families and loved ones will gather at ground zero to read names of those killed in the twin towers. The ceremony includes moments of silence marking the exact times the planes struck and the towers collapsed.

Near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, a similar observance will pay tribute to the passengers and crew of Flight 93, who fought back against hijackers before the plane crashed in a field. Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins is scheduled to attend the wreath-laying and name-reading ceremony.

This year's anniversary comes amid heightened political tensions.

Local perspective:

Back in D.C., recruits from the city’s Fire and EMS Department climbed the drill tower steps in a moving tribute to the 343 FDNY firefighters who died that day. Arlington County will also hold its annual remembrance ceremony, including a wreath-laying near the Pentagon.

Drivers in the area should expect road closures Thursday morning, especially near Arlington National Cemetery and along Route 27 from I-395 to Memorial Circle between 8:30 and 10 a.m.

