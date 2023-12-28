87-year-old killed in pedestrian crash in Reston, police say

An 87-year-old man was killed in a pedestrian crash in Reston on Tuesday.

Police say Peter McCandless, 87, was trying to cross Reston Parkway near Market Street around 7 a.m. on the morning of December 26. He was walking in the crosswalk, but without a walking signal.

A 2017 Mercedez ML350 his McCandless, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver of the Mercedez stayed at the scene of the crash. Officials say alcohol was not a fact in the crash, and speed is still under investigation.

MORE FROM FOX 5 DC:

When news breaks, stream FOX 5 DC anytime. Get the FOX Local app on your smart TV.