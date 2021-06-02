7-Eleven firebombing suspects’ surveillance images released

article

Prince George’s County fire officials on Wednesday released surveillance issues showing two suspects accused of throwing Molotov cocktails inside a 7-Eleven location in Camp Springs in May.

The fire marked the second time the convenience store on Auth Road had been targeted by arsonists this year, but investigators have not determined whether the incidents are connected.

Another 7-Eleven in Temple Hills was hit by arsonists on Jan. 16.

The store was open when the suspects lobbed their Molotov cocktails inside the Auth Road location on May 29.

No one was injured during the incident.

Investigators believe the incident caused $5,000 in damages.

There is a cash reward of up to $2,500 from Prince George’s County Crime Solvers for information leading up to an arrest and indictment in this case.

If you can help investigators, call (301) 77-ARSON.