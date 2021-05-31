Prince George's County 7-Eleven fire bombed for second time this year, investigators say

A Prince George's County convenience store is closed after officials say it was fire bombed for the second time this year.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The latest incident happened early Saturday morning at the 7-Eleven on Auth Road in Camp Springs.

Officials say the call came in around 1 a.m. when investigators say an unknown suspect used two incendiary devices -- commonly known as 'Molotov cocktails' -- to ignite a fire inside the store. The business was open and occupied at the time of the incident but no injuries were reported.

On January 6 of this year, a similar incident was reported at the same location. Another similar incident happened on January 16 at a convenience store in the 3400 block of Dallas Drive in Temple Hills. Those two incident remain under investigation.

"We are seeking assistance from the community in identifying and locating the persons responsible for these crimes," said Fire Chief Tiffany Green in a statement. "These are dangerous crimes, and, while we are thankful that no one was injured in any of the fires, the potential that someone could have been critically hurt is our most serious concern. If anyone has even the slightest bit of information that may help our Investigators to close these cases, please contact us. This must be brought to a stop."

FOX 5's Lindsay Watts says she spoke with the owner of the 7-Eleven on Auth Road by phone. The owner told her the people who burned the store walked in like regular customers before pulling the 'Molotov cocktails' from a plastic bag then using them to set the building on fire. The owner told Watts they have been in the neighborhood for 20 years and don't understate why they are being targeted. They also said that it was a blessing no one inured.

Advertisement

No arrests have been made in any of the cases. Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George's County Fire Investigations Division at 301-77ARSON (301-772-7766.)