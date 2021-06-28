6 people transported to hospital after Germantown deck collapse
GERMANTOWN, Md. - Six people were taken to a local hospital, and several more were evaluated when a deck collapsed at a Germantown home Sunday night.
VIDEO: Germantown gun battle caught on camera
None of the injuries were life threatening, according to Montgomery County emergency officials.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Advertisement
They say the people were grilling on the crowded deck when it gave way.