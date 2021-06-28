Expand / Collapse search

6 people transported to hospital after Germantown deck collapse

Germantown
At least six people were injured when a deck collapsed at a home in Germantown Sunday night.

GERMANTOWN, Md. - Six people were taken to a local hospital, and several more were evaluated when a deck collapsed at a Germantown home Sunday night.

None of the injuries were life threatening, according to Montgomery County emergency officials.

They say the people were grilling on the crowded deck when it gave way.