Video: Germantown gun battle caught on camera

Montgomery County police have released video showing a gunfight in a residential Germantown neighborhood – and they’re hoping the public may recognize the suspects involved.

A Ring camera belonging to a resident in the area of Mill Pond Terrace and Mill Pond Court recorded the incident on June 5 around 1:45 a.m.

Police who responded to the scene later that morning found evidence of multiple shots being fired – including spent shell casings and damage to homes.

No victims reported any injuries as a result of the incident.

Residents in the neighborhood told investigators that a large party was held in the area that night – but it’s unknown whether the gun battle was related to the event.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (240) 773-6245.

