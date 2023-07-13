6 arrested in 'pack theft bust' accused of robbing at least 11 stores: Montgomery County Police

A brother and sister duo are among six suspects charged in a major bust by Montgomery County police involving robberies at big box stores.

It’s a growing problem being seen across the area and it’s why stores like CVS have had to hire more security and lock-down merchandise.

Montgomery County police are calling it a pack theft bust.

All six suspects charged in connection to this organized theft ring are from Washington, D.C. and four of them are juveniles — the youngest among them just 13 years old.

According to police, a Friendship Heights Sephora was the first store targeted in just Montgomery County alone. In all, police say 11 total businesses were hit between Bethesda-Chevy Chase and Rockville including Sephora, Target, Ulta and Nike.

When it comes to stores hit in both Maryland and D.C., police say at least $124,000 worth of goods have been stolen.

The first arrests came on June 15 after three of the suspects hit an Ulta Beauty on Rockville Pike. Police ended up spotting the suspect vehicle — a Lexus that was stolen out of D.C. — stuck in heavy construction traffic and say the driver took off when cruisers got close.

Police say the suspects drove through the construction site with workers there, crashed the car and then bailed. The two caught in that instance were the oldest and youngest of the group: 28 and 13 years old.

The 28-year-old ring leader has been identified as Shaquille Pittman. He’s now facing charges that include theft and conspiracy and is being held without bond.

"He’s been involved with several but one of the ring leaders is a 17-year-old. That person has, you know [taken] it up on himself after, even after that arrest on June 15, he was involved with at least two carjackings the Silver Spring area on June 21," said Montgomery County Police Captain Sean Gagen.

The 13-year-old was released to his father. The other juveniles involved were picked up by police Wednesday.

Police are continuing to search for the other adult involved, Pittman’s 21-year-old sister Regina Christmas. She was apparently arrested on June 21 but was subsequently let go.

FOX 5 is continuing to gather details on this story. Check back for more.