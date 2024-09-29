Expand / Collapse search

57 year old man identified as pedestrian killed in fatal-hit-and-run crash in Fairfax County

Published  September 29, 2024 1:47pm EDT
Man struck, killed in hit-and-run crash in Fairfax County

Authorities say a man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Thursday in Fairfax County.

WASHINGTON - Authorities have released the identity of a pedestrian that was killed in a hit-and-run in Hybla Valley, Fairfax County.

The victim, 57-year-old James Matthew Martin, was crossing Richmond Highway from east to west outside the crosswalk when he was struck by the driver of a vehicle. Martin was declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

According to police, the driver was operating a Toyota Camry during the crash. Whether speed or alcohol was a factor in the crash remains under investigation. 

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police. 