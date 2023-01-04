5 shot, 1 dead inside Dumfries home: police

Authorities say five people were shot and one was killed inside a home in the Dumfries area of Prince William County Wednesday.

The shooting was reported just after 11 a.m. in 17900 block of Milroy Drive.

Prince William County Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other four victims were hospitalized with serious injuries.

A person of interest has been detailed and is in police custody, officials say. Investigators say the incident appears to be isolated to the home.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.