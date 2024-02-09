5 Red Line Metro stations shut down for summer construction

Five stations on the east end of Metro’s Red Line will shut down this summer for work to connect the Purple Line light-rail project to the system at Silver Spring.

The closure will start in early June and is projected to last until Labor Day. It will allow the Maryland Transit Administration access to construct the Purple Line mezzanine at Silver Spring.

The five stations include Glenmont, Fort Totten, Forest Glen, Silver Spring, and Takoma.

READ MORE: MDot teases new Purple Line railcars

The 16-mile light-rail line is slated to start serving passengers in 2027.

Metro says having the shutdown between Glenmont and Fort Totten actually gives them the opportunity to take care of a lot of infrastructure work that needs to be done in the area—some of which includes leak mitigation, replacements on the train control system, installing traction power cables and maintenance on elevators and escalators.

The project involves the tracks in both directions for an extended period, so other options such as a partial shutdown were not possible.

Officials with MTA say shuttle bus services will be provided—and they will add more buses on top of what the service already offers.