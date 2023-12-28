MDot teases new Purple Line railcars

It's coming … Soon. Eventually… In 2024?

New Purple Line railcars will apparently be ready next year, according to a new promo video put together by the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration.

The 15-second cinematic visual adds to the anticipation of the project that's been under construction since 2016.

MDOT MTA told FOX 5 in July that delays will push the opening of the transit line to the spring of 2027, plus add more than $148.3 million to the growing price tag.

It was initially supposed to cost $5.3 billion and is already $3.8 billion over budget.

Over the summer, officials said the schedule change reflected delays in the completion of utility relocation activities, the ongoing national workforce/supply chain issues, and the unique history of the Purple Line Light Rail Project.

