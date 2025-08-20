5 northern Virginia school districts placed on ‘high-risk' status over Title IX dispute

The Brief Five Virginia school districts placed on high-risk status. Federal funds now require reimbursement approval. Dispute centers on gender identity policies and Title IX.



Five northern Virginia school districts have been placed on "high-risk" status by the U.S. Department of Education over their bathroom and locker room policies, putting millions of federal dollars at stake.

Title IX dispute

According to FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh, the department says Alexandria City Public Schools, Arlington Public Schools, Fairfax County Public Schools, Loudoun County Public Schools, and Prince William County Public Schools violated Title IX, the federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in schools receiving federal funding. At issue are policies that allow students to use facilities based on their gender identity.

Federal officials gave the districts a choice to revise the policies or face tighter restrictions on funding. The deadline passed Friday, and all five districts declined to make changes, Umeh said.

Funding at risk

As a result, the schools have been placed on both "high-risk" and "reimbursement" status. That means they must now cover expenses upfront and submit proof before receiving any federal fund, a shift that could impact programs like Title I and services for students with disabilities.

Fairfax and other districts say they’re complying with the law and have asked the federal government to hold off until the courts weigh in. For now, the new rules are in effect.

